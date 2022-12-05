Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $419.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $770.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day moving average is $469.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

