Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1,457.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,180 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.77 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

