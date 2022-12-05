Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $32.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.