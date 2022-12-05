Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 316.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,429 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

FOLD stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $121,847.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $121,847.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.