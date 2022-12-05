Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $820,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,097 shares of the software company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $201.11 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

