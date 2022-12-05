Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.