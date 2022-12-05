Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.