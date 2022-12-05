Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -136.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

