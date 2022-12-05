Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.42 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMN opened at $87.52 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

