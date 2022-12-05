Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.50 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,535,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,812,000 after buying an additional 290,100 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

NYSE:NTR opened at $79.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

