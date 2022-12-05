Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Xencor Trading Up 2.5 %

Xencor Profile

XNCR stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.