Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $1,490,190. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.