Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $8,021,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

