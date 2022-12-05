Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $27,328,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FCN opened at $171.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.