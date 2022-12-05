Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

