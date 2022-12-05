Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,969 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Five9 Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Five9

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

