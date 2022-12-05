Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

