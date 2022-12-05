Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

