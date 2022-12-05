Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,070,000 after buying an additional 373,961 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $90.58 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.