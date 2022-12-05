Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $296.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

