Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 32,660 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 807.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

