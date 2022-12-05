Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

ABG opened at $183.32 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

