Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Unum Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

