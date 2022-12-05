Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.74 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

