Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 117,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,541,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 613,276 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

