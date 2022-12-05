Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTN opened at $256.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $348.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Profile



Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

