Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

CMG stock opened at $1,604.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,508.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,482.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

