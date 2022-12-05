Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 110,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 81,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

