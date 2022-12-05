Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

