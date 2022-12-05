Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,874 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UDR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.