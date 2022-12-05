Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,085 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CR. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crane Stock Down 2.5 %

CR stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

