Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,755 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

NYSE EHC opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

