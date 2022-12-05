Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 45,980 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

