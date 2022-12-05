Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 547 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.61 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

