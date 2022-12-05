Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 60,785 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,785 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

