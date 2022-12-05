Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

