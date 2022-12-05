Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,694,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,723,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,847,000 after acquiring an additional 282,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

