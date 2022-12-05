Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

