EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,600 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $67,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.55 on Monday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

