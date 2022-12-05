Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $51,965.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $691.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $257,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

