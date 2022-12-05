Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.49 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $250.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.