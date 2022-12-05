First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNSC. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

