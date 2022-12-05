Fmr LLC Acquires 76,985 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $81,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.4 %

BBWI opened at $43.86 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.