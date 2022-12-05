Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 817,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $76,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,488 shares of company stock worth $1,694,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

