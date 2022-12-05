Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,188,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $76,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.87 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
