Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verve Therapeutics worth $81,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $120,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $264,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $264,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock worth $17,169,028. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $24.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

A number of research firms have commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

