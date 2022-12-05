Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,345 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $78,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

