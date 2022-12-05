Fmr LLC Sells 1,129,608 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $73,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.73.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
