Fmr LLC Sells 2,321,651 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,321,651 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $76,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

