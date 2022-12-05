Fmr LLC Trims Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,056,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845,058 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $73,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

